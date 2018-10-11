The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for a residential robbery in the 700 block of White Lane.
The robbery occurred Sept. 21, when a victim walked into his residence and interrupted the theft in progress.
The unidentified suspect then confronted the victim and assaulted him before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black male, 25, wearing a white shirt, jeans and riding a red and black tricycle.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Keith Carson at 326-3868 or the BPD at 327-7111.
