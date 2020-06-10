The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance locating Tyrin Turner, a person of interest in a Sunday homicide investigation.
BPD said in a news release that Turner is not being sought in the killing of Kevin Mallard. Rather, he’s believed to have been in a car with Mallard when Mallard was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Edmonton Street just after 10:35 p.m. and may have pertinent information.
BPD said Turner fled the area after the shooting. The 18-year-old stands at 5-foot-9, 142 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Tommy Hernandez at 326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
