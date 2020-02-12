The Bakersfield Police Department is inviting the community to apply for its Citizen Volunteer Unit.
Appointment to the unit requires those interested to attend an academy, which meets one night a week from 6 to 9 p.m. starting April 7. It will introduce volunteers to a variety of police related topics.
If you have an interest in law enforcement, volunteering and serving your community, please contact Edwina Tripp at 326-3196. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 19.
