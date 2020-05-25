Bakersfield Police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in two auto thefts, the latest on Friday in the 6000 block of Almendra Avenue.
The suspect is described as a white man about 5'10", 200 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes, according to BPD.
The victim's vehicle was recovered Saturday in the 5100 block of Ming Avenue.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111 or Detective Jeff Martin with the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force at 201-8610.
