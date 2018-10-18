The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect who tried to forcibly enter a residence in the 2300 Block of East Hills Drive on Oct. 11. The offense was caught on surveillance camera video and showed the suspect as a black male, between 20 to 30 years old, with short facial hair and wearing a black and red jacket, tan pants and red shoes.
Anyone with information should call Detective Craig Trefz at (661) 326-3535 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
