The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a theft that happened Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of 3rd Street.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video arriving in a 2000s-model silver Honda, according to a BPD news release. The man exited the vehicle and attempts to open vehicle doors. He then walks out of view, BPD said, at which time the video camera he was captured on was stolen. The suspect is described by police as a white man in his 20s, with a slim build, wearing a black hat, a dark blue hoodie with a white design on the chest and back, and black jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
