The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a driver involved in a major-injury, hit-and-run car accident that occurred on Sept. 12 at approximately 10:31 p.m. in the 3300 block of Gosford Road.
BPD described the driver as a Middle Eastern or Indian man, in his mid-20’s, with black hair and a fade-style haircut.
He was wearing a light colored, white/blue collared T-shirt and light colored blue jeans. BPD said he possibly goes by the name of Sonny.
BPD said he was driving a gray 2015 Toyota Camry, which was left at the scene after the suspect fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957 or 326-7111.