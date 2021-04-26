BPD seeks help with information related to string of recent gun arrests

The Bakersfield Police Department made the following recent gun arrests as part of its effort to disrupt and impact the cycle of gang and gun violence in the community. Anyone with information regarding these investigations is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
According to BPD:
- Joseph Etcheverry, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony firearm possession, assault, parole violation and other charges at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. BPD apprehended Etcheverry after a foot chase while responding to a call for a peace disturbance in the 3000 block of Victoria Way.
- Isaiah Leiva, 22, of Rosamond, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing unconventional and undetectable firearms around 3:40 p.m. Thursday after a vehicle he was traveling in was stopped in the 1300 block of Mount Vernon Avenue for a vehicle code violation. Leiva was allegedly found in possession of multiple unregistered and un-serialized firearms and tools commonly used to assemble firearms were located in the vehicle.
- Fausto Cachu, 19, and Leonel Santos, 20, were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms, assault weapons and a gun silencer at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday. The arrests were made after an alleged vehicle code violation in the 100 block of Weedpatch Highway. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded unregistered firearm and a pistol classified as an assault weapon with an illegal silencer attached. Neither firearm was registered to Cachu or Santos.
- Francisco King, 45, allegedly shot a dog in the backyard of a neighboring residence in the 20th block of Kincaid Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. King, who BPD said is a felon, was found to be in possession of a firearm and was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, felony possession of a firearm, gang participation and resisting arrest. The dog was later euthanized.