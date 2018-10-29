The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk, missing adult.
The adult is identified as Adrean Anthony Ayala, age 30, described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with shaved brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of “S” on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and camouflage shorts.
Ayala was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday at the 3000 block of California Avenue.
He is considered at-risk due to a mental disability.
Anyone with information about Ayala’s location is encouraged to call the BPD office at 661-327-7111.
