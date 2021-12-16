BPD seeks help in ID’ing burglary suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects involved in a burglary.
Two men forced their way into a building around 12:05 p.m. Nov. 23, in the 3100 block of Camino del Rio Court, according to a BPD news release.
The suspects left the location after being spotted by an employee.
The two suspects are described as: a White man, in his 30s to 40s, medium build, bald, wearing a gray T-shirt, khaki pants; and a white or Hispanic man, in his 30s to 40s, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and black-and-white Converse tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Miller at 661-342-8360.