The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance identifying two suspects responsible for theft of gasoline.
The incident occurred Nov. 7 in the 3700 block of Columbus Street. Two suspects, dressed in black, were observed draining the gas tanks of multiple vehicles, which also caused damage to the vehicles, according to police.
The suspects' vehicle is described as an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup with a white tank secured in the bed of the truck.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
