The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the help of the community to identify a suspect responsible for a residential burglary on Dec. 5.
At around 7:15 p.m., two suspects forced entry into a home in the 200 block of Quincy Street.
One suspect was caught on surveillance video. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, dark hair, beard and was last seen wearing white gloves and dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Craig Trefz at 661-326-3535 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.
