The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.
The suspect allegedly stole items from a vehicle on Nov. 21 in the 13800 block of Via La Madera.
The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man, slim build, black short hair, brown eyes, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, gloves and black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
