The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a storage unit burglary. The burglary occurred in the 4200 block of Patton Way on Nov. 27.
The first suspect is described by police as a white or Hispanic man with a heavy build who walks with a limp. He was wearing a baseball cap, a tan long-sleeved shirt and jeans. The second suspect is a white man with a medium build wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and dark jeans.
The men were in a 2008 white Chevrolet Silverado four-door pickup truck.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Billdt at 326-3561 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
