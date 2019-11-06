The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying a suspect in an assault and a vehicle theft on Tuesday. A vehicle was stolen from the 4100 block of Adidas Avenue and the vehicle's owner located it later in the day in the 1900 block of South J Street, according to police. When the victim confronted the suspect, he was assaulted and the suspect fled. The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-40s, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a thin build, reddish brown hair and light colored eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identification is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Davis at (661) 496-5710.
