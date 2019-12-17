The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting.
The incident occurred Nov. 18 at Sportswear Mart, at 4440 Ming Ave.
The suspect is described by police as a black woman in her 30s with a medium build and black hair in a bun. The woman was wearing a brown shirt with white horizontal stripes, tan capri pants and a black Adidas baseball hat.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(3) comments
now they get away with it if its not 950 worth its not even a felonly raised ..so you can steal and xbox ect now and get a slap....new cali law..sad but true.
Tom units on westside parkway at 1
That picture is horrible.
