The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning regarding a December sexual battery.
The offense occurred on Dec. 3 at the GET Bus terminal, located at 2129 Chester Avenue. The suspect allegedly groped a girl against her will while she was waiting at the terminal, according to the BPD. The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, standing 6 feet tall, about 140 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes and glasses. He had tattoos of a dollar sign below his left eye and unknown words on the right side of his forehead. The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call detective Craig Trefz at 326-3535 or the BPD at 327-7111.
