Bakersfield Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect in a May 5 business burglary in the 5800 block of District Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s, and was wearing black clothes at the time of the 4:35 p.m. incident.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Max Hernandez at 326-3567 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.