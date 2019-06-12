The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a string of burglaries.
The burglaries occurred June 1 at around 3:00 a.m. at the SecureCare Storage Facility at 4020 Wible Road.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with black hair, a black mustache and a medium-length beard. He also has tattoos on his right shoulder and forearm.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Officer A. Watkin at 326-3848 or BPD at 327-7111.
