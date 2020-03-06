The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify a suspect wanted for a burglary that happened Tuesday at 6:23 a.m. at Culichi Sushi and Mariscos, 3017 Wilson Road.
The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a slim build, short dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat with large lettering, a dark-colored jacket with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants and dark shoes with white trim.
A vehicle believed to be involved with the burglary is described a 1998 to 2005 Volkswagen Beetle, 2-door sedan, with tinted rear windows, a sunroof and is possibly silver or gray in color.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326- 3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
