BPD seeks help ID’ing suspects in shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a shooting investigation.
The shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. March 25 in the parking lot of Firestone Grill at 3501 California Ave.
The suspects fired a firearm several times into the victim’s occupied vehicle; however, they did not strike the occupants.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 280 pounds, wearing a tan baseball cap, a gray T-shirt, black gym shorts with white strips, black socks and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with black combed-over hair, wearing a white long-sleeve collar shirt, blue dress pants and dress shoes.
The vehicle sought by police is a gray Kia four-door compact vehicle, with the license plate unknown.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.