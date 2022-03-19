BPD seeks help finding runaway teen

Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help finding a runaway missing teen.
Krystal Shona Mejia, 17 was last seen Friday walking south in the 3500 block of Villa Capilla. Police said she is considered at-risk due to being a first-time reported runaway and for medical conditions.
Mejia is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 132 pounds, with short brown hair in a low ponytail and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater, pink shirt and dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Mejia’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661- 327-7111.