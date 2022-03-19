 Skip to main content
BPD seeks help finding runaway teen

Krystal Shona Mejia, 17 was last seen Friday walking south in the 3500 block of Villa Capilla.

 Courtesy of BPD

Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help finding a runaway missing teen.

Krystal Shona Mejia, 17 was last seen Friday walking south in the 3500 block of Villa Capilla. Police said she is considered at-risk due to being a first-time reported runaway and for medical conditions.

Mejia is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 132 pounds, with short brown hair in a low ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater, pink shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Mejia’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661- 327-7111.

