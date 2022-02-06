BPD seeks help finding missing teen

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teen.
Mia McGough, 15, was last seen Saturday in the 4100 block of Sugar Cane Avenue. McGough is considered at risk because she is a first-time reported runaway, police said.
McGough is described as white, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 95 pounds with long brown hair, blue eyes and she has a nose ring on her right nostril.
She was last seen wearing a Blue “MTV” shirt, blue jeans torn at the knee and white Vans shoes.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.