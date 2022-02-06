 Skip to main content
BPD seeks help finding missing teen

Mia McGough, 15, was last seen Saturday in the 4100 block of Sugar Cane Avenue. McGough is considered at risk because she is a first-time reported runaway, police said.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teen.

McGough is described as white, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 95 pounds with long brown hair, blue eyes and she has a nose ring on her right nostril.

She was last seen wearing a Blue “MTV” shirt, blue jeans torn at the knee and white Vans shoes.

Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.

