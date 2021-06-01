BPD seeks help finding missing 14-year-old boy in northwest

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen who was last seen Monday evening.
Jesse Addington was last seen in the area of Calloway Drive near Brimhall Road at around 6:30 p.m. Monday. He is considered at-risk as a minor, police said.
Addington is described as a white male who stands 5'10" at 210 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black and white striped shorts, and a black Raiders baseball cap.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.