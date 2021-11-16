You have permission to edit this article.
BPD seeks help finding a missing, at-risk 16-year-old

Abrahlyn Amador

Abrahlyn Amador was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 8700 block of Worrell Court. She is considered at risk because she has no history of running away.

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing, at-risk 16-year-old girl.

Amador is a 5-foot-3 inch Hispanic girl and weighs about 160 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, ripped jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about Amador can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

