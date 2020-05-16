Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help finding two associated missing girls who are considered to be at-risk because they ran away for the first time.
Shane Bumacod and Cecilia Colin were last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Riverlakes Drive and Hageman Road, police said in a news release.
Bumacod, 12, is described as Hispanic, 5’1”, 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing unknown clothing.
Colin, 13, is described as Hispanic, 5’7”,, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and wearing unknown clothing.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
