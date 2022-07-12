BPD seeks driver of truck that ran over woman sleeping in a park

Bakersfield Police Department officers have asked for the public's help to identify the driver and passenger in a pickup truck that killed a homeless woman Tuesday as she slept on the grass at Jefferson Park.
Around 6:47 a.m., a white, mid-2000s, F-150 with a crew cab that had a man and a woman inside "drove recklessly through the park" at 801 Bernard St., according to a BPD news release. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died after the man drove over her in the truck.
Investigators released photos obtained from security footage that show the suspects and the truck.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.