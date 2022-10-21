 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD seeks dognapping suspect

Slide Public Safety

The Bakersfield Police Department os looking for a suspect who stole a woman's French bulldog named Labella while they were on a walk Wednesday.

Around 10:29 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive after a woman reported that a man stole her dog, entered a vehicle and fled the scene. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget