BPD seeks community's help finding missing man with dementia

Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 77-year-old man who has dementia.
Juan Antonio Preciado, 77, walked away from his residence in the 100 block of U Street, where he was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. He is known to frequent the area of Brundage Lane and H Street.
Police said Preciado is considered at-risk due to his age and his medical condition.
He is Hispanic, 5’2”, weighs 100 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater with a brown vest, blue jeans, black shoes and a red knit beanie cap.
Police ask that anyone with information about his location call 327-7111.