The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating Kendal Kellick, a missing juvenile who was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 10900 block of Royal Ascot Avenue.
BPD described her as a 17-year-old white female, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a white, red and green striped shirt, black shorts and had a flower print backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
(2) comments
so much 4 Virtual learning in Trump's WidespreadCovidAmerica......do you know were your daughters are tonight?
Three 17 year old girls missing right now? Coincidence? Only God knows. I pray for their safe return. May the Holy Spirt Bless their families with the peace that passeth all understanding. Amen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.