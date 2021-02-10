Police are asking for community assistance identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery that occurred in southwest Bakersfield last month.
The incident occurred on Jan. 28 at around 12:47 p.m. in the 9500 block of High Oaks Drive, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
The BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 165 pounds. Police said he has a medium build, light complexion, brown hair, and was clean shaven with a short buzz cut. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts and black Nike shoes at the time of the alleged incident.
Police said he was armed with a firearm during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111.