The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man thought to have been connected to a string of vehicle burglaries.
The incidents have occurred from April 6 through April 9 in the 4600 block of New Horizon Boulevard, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old male with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, jeans and white shoes. He was driving an early 2000s dark green or grey Dodge Dakota with a grey stripe on the driver's side. The truck has a metal frame over the pickup bed.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Thomas at (661) 326-3846 or call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
