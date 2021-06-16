BPD seeks assistance locating vehicle involved in suspected theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a vehicle that was involved in an alleged theft last month.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred on an unlocked vehicle in the 8900 block of Ribston Avenue on May 29 at 2:44 a.m.
Police described the suspect vehicle as an early 2000s, extended cab, tan Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra. The vehicle has a large decal on the back windshield, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richardi at 661-326-3858, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.