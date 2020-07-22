The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing girl who's considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Kaylee Holland, 17, was last seen Tuesday at 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of Villa Hermosa Drive and Villa Carmel Way.
BPD described Holland is a white female, 17 years old, standing 5 foot 5 and weighing about 135 pounds. She has blond shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and a tattoo above her left eyebrow.
Holland was wearing a black crop top style shirt, blue jeans, possibly sandals and was carrying a black purse.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
