The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing man who is considered at-risk due to a mental disability.
Angelo Lara, 24, was last seen on Monday at about 5:40 p.m. in the 5300 block of Lennox Ave., according to the BPD. Lara is described as Filipino, standing 5 feet 11 inches in tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and sandals when last seen, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
