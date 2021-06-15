BPD seeks assistance locating alleged hit-and-run suspect

Bakersfield police are asking for community assistance locating an alleged suspect in a hit-and-run incident.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Vicente Rodriguez Ruiz, who is wanted on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in injuries, being an unlicensed driver, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
BPD described Ruiz as a 67-year-old Hispanic man, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Police said he’s known to frequent a business in the 2100 block of Edison Highway and that he may be fleeing to Mexico.
Anyone with information regarding Ruiz’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Officer Antonio Orozco at 661-326-3960 or the BPD at 661-327-7111. Anonymous tips can also be made to Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.