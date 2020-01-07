The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for vandalism and theft.
On Nov. 20, the suspect entered Work World, located at 2626 Ming Ave., and selected several items of clothing and attempted to exit without paying. When confronted by employees, the suspect abandoned a majority of the items. As the suspect fled, she kicked and broke a large window at the front of the business.
The suspect is described as a black female in her mid-30s. She had long grey hair and was wearing a black sweater, red pants and white shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call senior officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the BPD at 327-7111.
