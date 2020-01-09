The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying two suspects wanted for questioning regarding a December identity theft and fraud at 3200 F Street.
The incident occurred Dec. 12 around 3:16 p.m. at a Mobil gas station, according to BPD. The suspects are described as Hispanic men around 20 to 24 years old, both standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall with slim builds.
The first suspect has brown hair, brown eyes and a thin beard. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater and a white collared shirt at the time of the incident.
The second suspect has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater and a black T-shirt with a snake logo inside a circle at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
