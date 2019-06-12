The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a burglary.
The incident occurred May 17 at about 6:00 p.m. at Tacos El Dorado, located at 1549 White Lane.
The suspect is described as a 25-to-35-year-old man with shaved or balding hair and a thin build. Police estimate he's about five feet eight inches to five feet 10 inches tall. The suspect was driving a white mid-90s Chevrolet Caprice.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer T. Salazar at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
