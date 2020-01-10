The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a November hit-and-run and theft at The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Ave.
On Nov. 4, the suspect was involved in a collision in the parking lot. The suspect took the victim’s phone and fled without exchanging information, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a black woman, around 30, standing 5 foot 6 inches tall, with black hair and a heavy build. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a tan 2005 Lincoln four-door sedan with paper license plates.
BPD encourages anyone with information to call 327-7111 or officer Antonio Orozco at 326-3960.
