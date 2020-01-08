The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating suspects responsible for a December burglary in the 5100 block of Gosford Road.
On Dec. 24 around 11 a.m. the suspects were caught on video surveillance entering a business and removing a victim’s purse. Shortly after, the suspects were captured on surveillance cameras at 2701 Ming Avenue using the victim’s credit cards to make fraudulent purchases, according to the BPD.
The first suspect is described as a black female in her 50s with a medium build and black hair. She was wearing a green and yellow dress with a black sweater at the time of the incident.
The second suspect was described as a black teenage female with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a red-zipper hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call detective Max Hernandez at 326-3567 or BPD at 327-7111.
