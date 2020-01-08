The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a November burglary of Victor’s Mexican Grill, located at 2509 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Suite 101.
The burglary occurred in the early morning hours on Nov. 6 , according to a BPD news release.
The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a medium build. He was wearing a San Francisco 49ers beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt with a Batman logo, blue jeans, and black and white Nike shoes at the time of the incident.
The second suspect’s race and gender are unknown. They were wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, according to the BPD.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white mini-van.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
