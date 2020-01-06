The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted carjacking in December.
The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Columbus Street on Dec. 12. The suspect approached two customers exiting a restaurant and assaulted them while attempting to take their vehicle, according to the BPD. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot. He was described as a white or Hispanic male, in his 20s, standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighting about 120 pounds. He had shaggy brown hair and a goatee, and was wearing a white T-shirt and navy blue shorts at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call detective McIntyre at 326-3921 or the BPD at 327-7111.
