BPD seeks alleged suspect in shoplifting incident at Old Navy

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying an alleged shoplifting suspect at the Old Navy at 9280 Rosedale Hwy.
According to a news release from the department, the incident occurred March 6 when the suspect stole merchandise from the store and fled on foot.
The BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, standing about 5-foot-8 and weighing about 180 pounds with a short-faded haircut. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective I. Jones at (661) 326-3558 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.