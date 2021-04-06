BPD seeks alleged suspect in catalytic converter theft

Police are asking for community assistance identifying a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft that occurred Feb. 6 in the 3800 block of Crosswind Way.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident took place at around 2:30 p.m. when the alleged suspect attempted to steal a catalytic converter and caused damage to a vehicle.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build and long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, black and white gym shorts and black sneakers.
The BPD said he was driving a 2003 white Lincoln Continental.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Amos at (661) 326-3872 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.