BPD seeks alleged church burglary suspect

Bakersfield Police are requesting community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a church burglary that occurred March 21.
According to a BPD news release, the burglary occurred in the 200 block of Eureka Street when the suspect made entry into the church and stole items.
Police described the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man, between 25 and 35 years old with a beard. He is medium height and has a medium build, and was wearing a grey knit cap, plaid shirt and dark jeans, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer 326-3592 or the BPD at 327-7111.