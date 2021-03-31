You have permission to edit this article.
BPD seeks alleged church burglary suspect

200 Eureka

Police say this man is a suspect in a church burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Eureka Street.

 Photo provided by the BPD

Bakersfield Police are requesting community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a church burglary that occurred March 21.

According to a BPD news release, the burglary occurred in the 200 block of Eureka Street when the suspect made entry into the church and stole items.

Police described the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man, between 25 and 35 years old with a beard. He is medium height and has a medium build, and was wearing a grey knit cap, plaid shirt and dark jeans, the news release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer 326-3592 or the BPD at 327-7111.

