The Bakersfield Police Department asked Monday for the community's help identifying three suspects in the grand theft of items from Famous Footwear in the 8900 block of Rosedale Highway on July 30.
The suspects are described as:
• a white woman, with brown hair, a tattoo on her right ankle, and last seen wearing a neon orange and purple striped T-shirt, blue jean shorts and red and purple sandals.
• a Hispanic man, last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, blue and white jersey style shirt, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.
• a Hispanic man with black hair, last seen wearing a blue NBA T-shirt, gray pants and black shoes.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective D. Hamma at 661-326-3513 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
