The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of pointing at least one gun at a gas station employee and demanding currency, a news release said.
It happened at about 4:55 a.m. Sept. 2. Two people walked into an am/pm in the 7800 block of Rosedale Highway and reportedly stole money, BPD wrote.
The first suspect was described by BPD as a man with a large nose and a medium build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes and gray backpack. It stated he was carrying a black Glock-style gun.
The second suspect was described by BPD as a man with a slim build, wearing a blue hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, black pants and black shoes. It said he had a black duffle bag with a red logo.
Anyone with information regarding this case may call Detective C. Arvizu at 661- 326-3953 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.