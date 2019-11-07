The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a strong-arm robbery, which occurred Oct. 24 at the 7-Eleven located at 3601 Stockdale Highway.
According to a BPD news release, the suspect assaulted a clerk while trying to steal beer from the store.
BPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, ranging from 20 to 30 years old and weighing about 240 pounds. He has tattoos across his chest and was wearing a gray hat, white tank top and gray shorts at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Peck at 326-3388 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
Yeah, he has a tattoo alright! Shouldn't be too hard to identify. LOL
