BPD seeking missing runaway teens

Bakersfield Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing teens who ran away.
Juan Antonio Ruiz, 15, was last seen Thursday in the 6900 block of Soledad Court. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Alexis Manuel Ruiz, 14, was last seen on the same day at the same location. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Juan Ruiz is considered at risk because it's the first time he has run away, BPD said. Alexis Ruiz is considered at risk because of his age, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.