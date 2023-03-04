 Skip to main content
BPD seeking missing runaway teens

Bakersfield Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing teens who ran away.

Juan Antonio Ruiz, 15, was last seen Thursday in the 6900 block of Soledad Court. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

